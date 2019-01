A Washington man died Wednesday after a tree he was cutting fell on him, according to police.

Shannon Condon, 47, was cutting a tree on his Razorville Road property when it fell on him and killed him, according to a news release from Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll.

A passerby saw Condon on the ground next to the tree at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday and called 911, according to Carroll.

When deputies arrived, they found that Condon had died from his injuries.