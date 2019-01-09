January 10, 2019
Man dies after being hit by pickup truck in Hancock County

Stock image | Pixabay
By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff

A man was struck by a vehicle and killed in the Hancock County town of Hancock on Wednesday.

The man, who was in his late 60s, was walking on Mud Creek Road about a mile from the Route 1 intersection when he was hit by a pickup truck, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The fact that the man was wearing dark clothing might have been a factor in the incident, which was reported at 4:55 p.m., according to McCausland and a state police dispatcher. It was also snowing.

The man’s identity was being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, McCausland said.

Mud Creek Road was closed in the vicinity of the scene for several hours.

 


Comments

