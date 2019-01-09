Five things to do in Hancock County this weekend

ELLSWORTH — DownEast Dancers will put on a dance party with a Cha Cha lesson at 7:30 p.m., followed by a dance until 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 12, Downeast Family YMCA, 238 State St. The cost is $8; $6 students and seniors. All are welcome. For information, call 667-8333.

BAR HARBOR — Create miniature block prints with Liz Culter from ArtWaves at at Sip ‘n’ Print 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at the Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St. You will make your own dragonfly linocut that you can take with you at the end of the workshop as well as your own prints. This workshop is for adults, 21 years and older. Registration is required. For more information or to register for this event, contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245 or mrice@jesuplibrary.org.

BAR HARBOR — Join author Karen Richards Toothaker at a special story time at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Jesup Memorial Library, 34 Mt. Desert St. Toothaker, the author of “The Rag Doll Gift,” will be reading from her book and teaching attendees how to make their own no-sew rag doll. This event is suitable for both children and adults and registration is requested. Copies of her book will be on sale at the event. For more information about the Toothaker visit inyourheartbooks.com and for more information about the story time or to register contact the Jesup at 207-288-4245.

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Co-op will feature the next film in its movie series, “Eating You Alive,” at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Road. “Eating You Alive” (2018) takes a scientific look at the reasons we’re so sick, who’s responsible for feeding us the wrong information and how we can use whole-food, plant- based nutrition to take control of our health — one bite at a time. Runtime: 1 hr, 48 mins.

BUCKSPORT — The Alamo Theatre will show the film “Free Solo” at 6 p.m. Jan. 11-13; 8 p.m. Jan. 11-12; 2 p.m. Jan. 13, at 85 Main St. Admission: $8 general admission; $7 children 2-17 and adults 62 and over; $5 members of Northeast Historic Film.

DEER ISLE — The Deer Isle Veterinary Clinic will hold a rabies vaccine clinic from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at 85 Sunshine Road. Canine vaccines are $13 and felines $13 (adjuvant) and $18 (non-adjuvant). If you’re not a client, please bring a previous rabies certificate if you have it. For more information, call 207-348-6600.