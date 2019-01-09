Hampden Academy basketball’s starting center hospitalized after car crash

The starting center on Hampden Academy’s basketball team was hospitalized with serious injuries after his car went off outer Essex Street in Bangor and brought down a utility pole early Wednesday morning.

Marc Hutchings, 18, is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, according to his basketball coach, Russell Bartlett. The Hampden Academy senior broke his pelvis, clavicle and multiple ribs in the crash, Bartlett said.

“I’m happy that Marc’s alive at this point. He’s got a long road ahead of him to get healthy again,” Bartlett said. “It’s very unfortunate to see a kid hurt like that.”

At the time of his accident, about 3 a.m. Wednesday, Hutchings had been sent out to do sanding work by the property management company he works for, Bartlett said. His car slipped on ice, causing him to hit the utility pole near the intersection of Essex Street and Fox Hollow.

Emera Maine sent crews to complete work on the fallen utility pole and resolve power disruptions Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the official City of Bangor Twitter account.

Hutchings has been playing well all year, according to Bartlett.

“He’s a hard working kid, comes from a great family, really humble,” the coach said.