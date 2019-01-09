January 09, 2019
National Politics Latest News | Immigration | Ferry Fees | Cheese House | Today's Paper
National Politics

Trump administration seeks dismissal family separation suit

Charles Reed | U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP
Charles Reed | U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP
Immigrants walk into a building at South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas, Aug. 9, 2018.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — The federal government is urging a judge to throw out a lawsuit seeking monetary damages on behalf of children who were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Department of Justice attorneys said in a brief filed Tuesday that Supreme Court precedent bars such a lawsuit for damages on challenges to government policy. They also argue Trump administration officials named in the case are shielded by qualified immunity, among other things.

The federal lawsuit filed in September against then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and others seeks the creation of a fund to pay for mental health treatment for children who were separated from their parents before the Trump administration agreed to stop the general practice.

The lawsuit filed in Worcester, Massachusetts, says many children continue to suffer psychological impacts of their separation and detention.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like