Lewiston superintendent uses music video to call off school

Lewiston Public Schools Superintendent Bill Webster announced a snow day Tuesday through a catchy little jingle posted on YouTube.

Webster switches between piano, guitar and accordion in the one-man routine and through about a minute of singing, playfully strings along any students who may be watching to learn whether classes are canceled.

“You are about to learn, but only I do know whether or not there is school today,” the superintendent teases in tune.

The video was first posted to YouTube on Dec. 7, but the Lewiston schools Facebook page linked to the video anew Tuesday morning to announce the status of classes with the latest storm making commutes miserable.

Webster hasn’t been the only superintendent to resort to music to announce a snow day, although he may be the first with an original tune.

Last week, the Holbrook, Massachusetts, school superintendent used a parody of Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” to call off classes, and last winter, an Iowa superintendent got thousands of views of parody videos of “Ice, Ice Baby” and “You’re Welcome” from the Disney musical “Moana.” A Missouri superintendent used a takeoff of an Imagine Dragons hit to cancel classes, while a top school administrator in West Virginia has rattled off a hit list that has included cancelation parodies of Adele, the Beatles, Michael Jackson and the Disney movie “Frozen.”