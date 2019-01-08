January 08, 2019
Back-to-back snow storms to drop up to 12 inches fresh snow

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A car makes its way up Forest Avenue in the snow, Dec. 17, 2018.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff
A fresh round of snow will greet Mainers Tuesday in time for the morning commute and likely create slick roads.

Snow moved into the southern Maine before dawn, and flakes will start to fall in Greater Bangor about 7 a.m., according to CBS affiliate WGME.

Forecasters anticipate that much of coastal, inland and eastern Maine will see 2 to 8 inches of snow into Wednesday night as back-to-back systems move into the state. Higher totals are expected in the western mountains and along the crown of Maine.

For Greater Bangor, about 5 inches of fresh snow is expected, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou.

To the north, the weather service forecasts that northern Penobscot and Piscataquis and Aroostook counties will see as much as a foot of new snow, from 11 inches in Greenville to 13 inches in Caribou.

Down East will be spared much of the accumulation, with only 1 to 2 inches expected along the immediate coast and up to 6 inches inland toward Calais, according to the weather service.

Southern Maine will be spared the brunt of the two-part snow storm. The weather service office in Gray forecasts only a dusting in coastal York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Waldo counties inland toward Augusta and Waterville. Instead, freezing rain is expected along the coast, according to WGME.

Further inland in Somerset and Franklin counties, residents can expect between 6 and 8 inches of fresh snow to fall.

Already, many schools across the state, particularly in the south, have instituted 2 hour delays Tuesday morning.

 


