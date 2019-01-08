BDN/SportsNet Maine basketball live stream tonight: Hermon-John Bapst boys

The Bangor Daily News and SportsNet Maine are joining forces once again to provide Maine basketball fans with live-streamed games of eastern Maine high school teams.
The eight-game schedule begins Tuesday night, weather permitting, with a Class B boys clash. The John Bapst Crusaders head to Hermon to take on the defending state champion Hawks.
Game time is approximately 7 p.m.
Hermon, under coach Mark Reed, is off to an 8-0 start in defense of its title. The top-seeded Hawks are coming off a 59-41 victory over Ellsworth on Saturday.
The 3-4 Crusaders of Bangor, directed by first-year head coach Ed Jones, continue to fight for a postseason berth. John Bapst dropped a 54-43 decision Saturday at Waterville and has lost five in a row.
To watch the game, go to bangordailynews.com and click on the game link.
Here is the remainder of the 2019 SportsNet Maine broadcast schedule:
Thursday, Jan. 10: Hampden Acad. girls at Bangor
Monday, Jan. 14: John Bapst boys at Maine Central Institute
Thursday, Jan. 17: Mount Desert Island girls at Hermon
Monday, Jan. 21: Mount Desert Island girls at Old Town
Thursday, Jan. 24: Mt. Blue boys at Hampden Acad.
Wednesday, Jan. 30: Hermon boys at Mount Desert Island
Tuesday, Feb. 5: Orono boys at Hermon
Thursday, Feb. 7: Mount Desert Island boys at Ellsworth
