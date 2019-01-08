BDN/SportsNet Maine basketball live stream tonight: Hermon-John Bapst boys

The Bangor Daily News and SportsNet Maine are joining forces once again to provide Maine basketball fans with live-streamed games of eastern Maine high school teams.

The eight-game schedule begins Tuesday night, weather permitting, with a Class B boys clash. The John Bapst Crusaders head to Hermon to take on the defending state champion Hawks.

Game time is approximately 7 p.m.

Hermon, under coach Mark Reed, is off to an 8-0 start in defense of its title. The top-seeded Hawks are coming off a 59-41 victory over Ellsworth on Saturday.

The 3-4 Crusaders of Bangor, directed by first-year head coach Ed Jones, continue to fight for a postseason berth. John Bapst dropped a 54-43 decision Saturday at Waterville and has lost five in a row.

To watch the game, go to bangordailynews.com and click on the game link.

Here is the remainder of the 2019 SportsNet Maine broadcast schedule:

Thursday, Jan. 10: Hampden Acad. girls at Bangor

Monday, Jan. 14: John Bapst boys at Maine Central Institute

Thursday, Jan. 17: Mount Desert Island girls at Hermon

Monday, Jan. 21: Mount Desert Island girls at Old Town

Thursday, Jan. 24: Mt. Blue boys at Hampden Acad.

Wednesday, Jan. 30: Hermon boys at Mount Desert Island

Tuesday, Feb. 5: Orono boys at Hermon

Thursday, Feb. 7: Mount Desert Island boys at Ellsworth