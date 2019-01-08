Top-ranked Bowdoin women’s basketball team cruises past Husson

Bowdoin College didn’t waste any time Tuesday night showing why it is the nation’s top-ranked team in NCAA Division III.

The Polars Bears of Adrienne Shibles scored the game’s first nine points and never looked back, coasting to an 86-48 victory over outmanned Husson University at Newman Gym.

Bowdoin, NCAA Division III runner-up last year, improved to 13-0 while Husson fell to 7-6.

The taller, deeper and more athletic Polar Bears dominated every facet of the game against the Eagles, who turned in a gritty, hardworking performance but were simply no match for the visitors.

Bowdoin played smothering defense, attacked the boards and did an impressive job moving the ball and then getting it to the open player against Husson’s zones.

The Polar Bears created a fast tempo that made the Eagles uncomfortable and forced turnovers.

Taylor Choate led Bowdoin with 15 points and six assists along with three steals and four rebounds. Annie Boasberg posted 14 points and five rebounds, Abby Kelly scored 13 points and Sela Kay scored 10.

Hannah Graham contributed seven points and six rebounds, Maddie Hasson had four points, three steals and three assists and Annie Maher had seven points and seven rebounds.

Kenzie Worcester’s 13 points and Megan Peach’s 10 points and 10 rebounds led Husson. Vanessa Duarte had nine points.

Bowdoin outrebounded Husson 51-31 and forced 20 turnovers.

Bowdoin built a 48-25 halftime lead behind senior guards Kelly and Choate, who had 13 and 11 points, respectively, in the first 20 minutes.

Presque Isle senior Graham came off the bench to contribute seven points in 11 minutes and Boasberg contributed five points and four points in 12 minutes.

Junior forward Hasson of South Portland, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Division III National Player of the Week, chipped in with four rebounds and three steals.

Sophomore forward-center Peach of Garland paced Husson with eight points and eight rebounds and leading scorer Worcester had seven although she was limited to just three field-goal attempts by the relentless Polar Bears.

Husson was without three players sidelined by knee injuries, including starting sophomore center Sami Ireland.

Bowdoin forced 14 first-half turnovers and continually extended possessions with its aggressive rebounding and Husson’s inability to box out.