Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019: Remembering John Ford, women march again in March, let kids be kids

We march again in March

The first ever women’s march in Bangor, in January 2018, was welcome for all. It was a day of gathering, solidarity, stories of women — young, old, and diverse — in our Maine 2nd Congressional District community.

The principle of the Mid & Northern Maine Women’s March, as organized and founded by the Maine Common Good Coalition, is unity. A sense of community and togetherness for all women, and our supporters, living in the 2nd Congressional District.

This year, sadly, that unity has been disrupted. Another march has formed in Bangor. Despite our efforts, it has been made clear to us, planning our Mid & Northern Maine Women’s March, that there is no interest in weaving our marches, our goals, together.

Believing that the women’s march effort, continues to be one of unity and togetherness, we have decided to move our 2nd annual Women’s March to March 9 in honor of International Women’s Day.

During this wintertime of march planning we will continue organizing our 2nd Congressional District community unity.

On the cusp of spring, on Saturday, March 9, we will gather, rise and march in unison again. If you wish to join our march and Maine Common Good Coalition efforts, you can reach us at mainecommongoodcoalition@gmail.com.

Stacy Leafsong

Bucksport

Remembering John Ford

In the BDN article of prominent Mainers who passed in 2018, sadly, the paper had a number of notables to choose from. I expected to see John Ford among the others. Having served Waldo County as game warden for 20 years and then as sheriff, Ford left an indelible mark on those around him.

Ever the raconteur, I was fortunate enough to attend one of his last shows with his friend Mark Nickerson at Beaver Lodge in late summer. The stories from his warden’s career rank among the best Maine has to offer. Fortunately he published them, so you might want to check them out. You won’t be disappointed.

Walter Simmons

Lincolnville

Let Maine kids be kids

We owe Maine children the chance to be kids. As a dance studio owner and youth advocate, I wanted to share something to empower parents and caretakers of youth involved in the performing arts and gymnastics scene. You have a voice. That gut reaction to that individual working closely to your child? Follow it.

That song your child is being asked to dance to, that is making you cringe, do the lyrics really matter? Yes, they matter a lot. The song has been rehearsed over and over again. The kids are repeating the lyrics. The instructor is using the lyrics to review steps.

Tomi-Ann Roberts, Ph.D., a professor in the Psychology Department at Colorado College who also served on the American Psychological Association’s Task Force on the Sexualization of Girls, confirmed that music does matter, saying that, “if we allow music to filter in the background and listen to music over and over in class or rehearsal without mindfully understanding the content it actually has a more negative effect on us than if we actually listened to it understanding the meaning of the lyrics and storyline.”

Books like “The Lolita Effect” and “So Sexy So Soon” have raised concerns that girls are being sexualized at a young age.

Child sexual abuse is an issue in Maine and in the country. The statistics are staggering. One in 10 children in the U.S. will be sexually abused before age 18. Demand that youth-serving organizations have child protection policies and best practices in place.

Let’s protect their only childhood, and have it flourish in art, music and movement.

Betsy Haskell

Topsham

Not in my back bay

The Jan. 4 BDN article on plans by Nordic Aquafarms to build in Belfast one of the world’s biggest salmon farms focuses on the possibility that Nordic’s effluent discharge pipe may illegally cross property the company has no permission to cross, and the article then quotes Nordic’s Marianne Naess as saying, “The opposition are [sic] looking for anything to stop the project.”

I’m sorry, am I missing something here? Is the illegal crossing of someone else’s property some sort of pesky, minor detail to Nordic Aquafarms?

Naess goes on to say “it seems like the opponents are doing everything they can.” Well, yes, we are. If a foreign for-profit corporation wanted to come into Naess’ town, pollute its bay, use vast amounts of its water, clearcut and pave over its beautiful forest, and destroy a wonderful and popular hiking trail, wouldn’t she do everything she could?

Lawrence Reichard

Belfast