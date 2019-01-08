January 08, 2019
World Latest News | Snow Storms | Trump Address | Roadkill | Today's Paper
World

Huge ‘fatberg’ blocks British sewer

South West Water via AP | BDN
South West Water via AP | BDN
In this photo released Tuesday by Britain's South West Water company, showing part of a "fatberg," a mass of hardened fat, oil and baby wipes, measuring some 210 feet long, in the town of Sidmouth, England. The fatberg is blocking a sewer in the southwestern English town, and will take a sewer team around eight weeks to dissect and dispose of the obstruction.
The Associated Press

LONDON — A British official says a giant “fatberg” has been found blocking a sewer in southwestern England: a mass of hardened fat, oil and baby wipes measuring 210 feet long.

Andrew Roantree of South West Water says it will “take our sewer team around eight weeks to dissect this monster in exceptionally challenging work conditions.”

He urged the public not to pour grease down the drain or flush baby wipes down the toilet, adding: “Don’t feed the fatberg.”

The revolting fat mass was discovered in drains in the coastal town of Sidmouth.

In 2017, a 820-foot fatberg was found in sewers beneath Whitechapel in east London. A chunk of that later went on display at the Museum of London, nestled inside transparent boxes.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like