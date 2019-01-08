Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Good morning. Temperatures will range from the mid-20s to low 40s, with snow and rain falling throughout the state.

–In the weeks before it took office, incoming Gov. Janet Mills’ administration asked Tennessee-based Correct Care Recovery Solutions not to sign a contract with the state to run a 16-bed psychiatric “step down” facility under construction in Bangor. Since Correct Care never signed the contract, it allows the Mills administration to determine the next steps for the psychiatric facility that became a subject of controversy during Paul LePage’s time in office.

–Despite good weather and safe driving conditions, students at an elementary school in Swanville got the day off on Monday because there was no one available to drive the buses that take them to school.

–Joshua L. Vandine is charged with 40 counts of burglary, 45 counts of theft by unauthorized taking, 38 counts of criminal mischief, along with one count of illegal possession of a firearm and one count of burglary of a motor vehicle, according to court documents. The crimes allegedly occurred during a three- year span.

–A man from midcoast Maine and his son were rescued from Mount Katahdin on Sunday after blowing snow caused whiteout conditions along the Knife Edge Trail, according to park officials.

The duo became disoriented in poor visibility and wandered off the Knife Edge Trail once near South Peak and regained it closer to Pamola Peak

–The working waterfront along Moosabec Reach is largely quiet during the dark of winter, the coastal area’s fishing industry slowed by the often harsh grip of Mother Nature.

Garet Beal saw that from the warmth of a basketball gym while growing up on Beals Island. These days, he witnesses first hand the change of seasons as he runs what once was his grandfather’s wharf at Barneys Cove Lobster Co.

Maine

Acadia is weathering the worst of the shutdown, but a prolonged closure raises concern

Game wardens offer $1,000 reward for tips leading to bald eagle shooter

Maine Maritime Museum offers free admission to federal workers during shutdown

Bangor

Indian Island woman found dead in home where police suspect meth cooking

Trump’s administration is lowering school lunch standards, but Bangor won’t

Specialty Sweets to close downtown Bangor store, but mall location will stay open

Business

Madawaska Kmart evacuated because of smoke on its final day in business

What to expect from Maine’s economy in 2019

Feeling stressed? Consider float therapy at this new Hermon business.

Politics

LePage weighs in on who should lead Maine Republicans after 2018 election losses

Mills picks community college president to be her top legal adviser

Shutdown puts $200 million a day in federal contracts at risk

Opinion

Maine Democrats ride wave of campaign cash

The positives now outweigh the negatives for stocks

Maine must stay the course in Arctic connections

Sports

UMaine football team’s historic season results in highest-ever national poll finish

Bangor boys basketball team knocks off previously unbeaten Edward Little

Beating Ravens gets Chargers a date with Tom Brady and the Patriots

