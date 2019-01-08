Major changes coming to busy Portland intersection

Changes are coming to one of the busiest intersections in Portland, as the city and state transportation officials hope to ease congestion.

The $5.4 million project will bring some major changes to Franklin Street near Marginal Way and Somerset Street.

The city of Portland will do most of the work, but the Maine Department of Transportation will also help with widening on and off ramps from I-295.

It’s a troublesome spot, but engineers hope the work will ease things up as Portland continues to grow.

“You’ll see some added lanes, you’ll see some lanes that might go away, some pedestrian features, bike lanes, because it does include all modes of transportation,” Ernie Martin of the Transportation Department said.

The city will hold a public hearing on the design of the project Jan. 16.

The Transportation Department expects that construction won’t begin until the end of 2020.