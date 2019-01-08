Inmate dies at Maine State Prison

A 56-year-old inmate serving a 10-year sentence for robbery died Tuesday at the Maine State Prison.

Raymond Leavitt, formerly of Portland, died around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the prison in Warren, according to a news release from the Department of Corrections. His death was “attended by staff of the prison,” the release stated.

Maine State Police and the Medical Examiner’s Office were notified of the death, as is Department of Corrections protocol with inmate deaths.

A cause of death was not disclosed in the release.

Leavitt had served just more than four years and eight months of his-sentence for robbing a Brunswick bank in 2013.

Leavitt began serving his sentence at the Maine State Prison in May 2014, according to the Department of Corrections. He was scheduled for release in October 2022.