January 08, 2019
Lewiston-Auburn

Watch the moment a car crashes into Auburn home

By CBS 13

Viewer video shared with WGME from Auburn shows a car slamming into a house on Gamage Avenue.

Viewer Gail Shelley provided the video from the camera on her porch.

She says she’s not sure of the extent of the damages to the house yet.

 


Comments

