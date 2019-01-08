January 08, 2019
2 people charged after fentanyl overdose death

Courtesy of Maine State Police
Richard Drost, left, and James Grindel.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

Two people were charged in the past few weeks in connection with a fatal overdose that occurred in Franklin over the summer.

James Grindel, 54, of Waltham and Richard Drost, 44, of Sullivan were arrested Dec. 23 and Jan. 7 respectively. Grindel is being charged with unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, and Drost is being charged with unlawful trafficking of schedule drugs, according to a news release from Maine State Police.

On Aug. 25, Nina Wallace of Sullivan was not breathing when she was found by police at a dirt turnout on South Bay Road. The 34-year-old Wallace later died and police opened an investigation, according to the release.

During that investigation, police learned two people — Grindel and Drost — allegedly sold fentanyl to Wallace, which they said contributed to her death. Both suspects were friends of the deceased, according to the release.


