Logging truck knocks out utility pole in The County

MASARDIS, Maine — The Maine State Police were helping manage traffic on Route 11 in Masardis Tuesday morning after a fully loaded logging truck struck a utility pole affecting power for about 300 Emera Maine customers in the area.

The rig was traveling along Route 11 when snowy conditions caused it to leave the road and take out the pole, according to a post on the state police Troop F Facebook page.

Emera Maine crews were working to replace the pole, while the truck and its load were being removed from the roadside, according to state police.

Linemen were expected to have the pole replaced and power restored within about 2 hours to about 300 customers in Ashland, Masardis and Oxbow Plantation, according to Emera Maine press release issued at about 11 a.m.

The Maine State Police urged drivers to use caution Tuesday and Wednesday as winter storms strike The County with a foot or more of snow possible.

This was originally published in the Fiddlehead Focus.