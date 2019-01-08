A surprising victim of the government shutdown: craft breweries and their new brews

Amid reports of federal workers going without pay and long lines at airport security, there’s another unexpected victim of the ongoing government shutdown: the brewing industry and, more specifically, new beers brewers might have in store.

As part of the shutdown, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), part of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, is closed. That’s the federal bureau that approves labeling for every bottle or can of beer, cider, wine, spirit or other alcoholic beverage produced and sold in the United States. As long as it’s closed, it can’t approve any new labels for alcohol products.

While this might not affect major corporations like Anheuser-Busch InBev or Diageo, a continued shutdown could make it impossible for Maine’s many craft breweries to distribute new products in 2019. Without label approval, they can’t can or bottle new brews and send them to stores.

In today’s crowded and competitive craft beer scene, it’s common practice for breweries to release multiple new brews every year — be they one-off brews, seasonal offerings or new additions to a regular beer lineup.

For example, in the Bangor area, Orono Brewing Co. has already released several new brews since the shutdown began on Dec. 22, including Deux Kettle Sour and Get After It Cream Ale. Mast Landing Brewing in Westbrook has released two brews since then, IPAs Norwegian Heat and Ten Seconds To Midnight, and Foundation Brewing Co. in Portland plans to release a new IPA, Dreamboat, next week.

All of those beers had labels that were approved prior to the shutdown, however. If a brewery hasn’t had a new label approved, it will have to wait until the shutdown is over to get it approved. Breweries still can distribute kegs to restaurants and bars, because those aren’t subject to label approval.

Chris Morley, owner of Mason’s Brewing Co. in Brewer, said that his brewery currently has two labels awaiting approval from the TTB that won’t be approved until after the shutdown is over.

“These are beers that we are planning to release in the spring or summer, so while it probably won’t affect it, if this doesn’t get resolved in the next two weeks or so, we’ll probably have to postpone the release,” Morley said. “Does the shutdown affect us? Yes. Is it catastrophic? No.”

At Orono Brewing Co., the TTB’s closure hasn’t affected business yet, co-owner Abe Furth said, because the brewery already has labels approved for all beers it plans to release in the coming months. The shutdown would only prove a problem if it persisted for months.

The shutdown also affects breweries that haven’t opened yet. All new breweries require a “brewer’s notice” from the TTB — essentially a license to operate from the federal government — which Maine Brewer’s Guild executive director Sean Sullivan said could negatively affect Maine’s continually growing list of craft breweries.

“It is likely a backlog will grow which will delay breweries from being able to open,” Sullivan said. “I can’t point to a specific brewery-in-planning in Maine being impacted by this, but I am guessing there are a few.”