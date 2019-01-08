Maine call center to close, putting 227 out of work

WILTON, Maine — Barclays is going to close its call center in Wilton eliminating more than 200 jobs.

The governor’s office said Tuesday that Barclays US employed up to 500 employees in Wilton as of last July, and that the remaining 227 workers will be laid off on March 31. The Sun Journal reports it’s the town’s largest employer.

Expressing disappointment, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills directed the Maine Department of Labor to send a rapid response team as soon as possible to help affected workers.

Last year, L.L. Bean switched vendors for its branded credit card from Barclays US and Visa to Citi Retail Services and Mastercard.

Barclays said at the time that it had many more products, partners and customers and no changes were planned in Wilton “at this time.”

“This is deeply disappointing news that will have a profound impact on the community, the employees and their families,” Mills said in a prepared statement. “We will marshal the resources of the Department of Labor and other government agencies to support the employees, their families and the community, beginning by deploying a rapid response team to meet with the employees to provide reemployment services and help evaluate their health insurance and severance options.”

BDN writer Lori Valigra and The Associated Press contributed to this report.