Tralmaks goal lifts UMaine men’s hockey team past Yale in overtime

Sophomore right wing Eduards Tralmaks’ goal with just 48 seconds left in overtime gave the University of Maine a 4-3 victory over Yale in a non-conference hockey game at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland Monday night.

UMaine improved to 7-9-2 while Yale, ranked 19th in Monday’s U.S. College Hockey Online poll, fell to 7-5-3.

The Black Bears remained undefeated in overtime, going 2-0-2 in its four overtime games.

Tralmaks was able to make a move to get separation from a Yale defenseman and fired a shot from the faceoff dot that beat goalie Sam Tucker for his fourth goal of the season and third in the last five games.

Brady Keeper and Mitch Fossier picked up assists on the goal.

The Black Bears spotted ECAC co-leader Yale the game-opening goal by Evan Smith before taking a 3-1 lead on first-period goals 4:14 apart by Chase Pearson (power play) and Rob Michel and a second-period goal by Emil Westerlund.

But Andrew Gaus and Mitchell Smith answered with second-period goals 5:12 apart to tie it up for Yale.

Both teams hit the post in overtime before Tralmaks scored his game-winner.

Fossier finished with three assists while Pearson and Michel each had an assist to go with his goal.

Jeremy Swayman finished with 32 saves for the Black Bears while Tucker made 36.

Yale was without defensemen Jack St. Ivany and Phil Kemp, who earned a silver medal playing for the United States in the World Junior championships in Vancouver on Saturday.

UMaine finished its non-conference schedule with a 4-6 record and will begin its stretch of 16 Hockey East games with a weekend home series against Northeastern University on Friday night at 7:30 and Saturday at 7.