Smiling Hill Farm goats dining on hundreds of Christmas trees

Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook still looks like it is in the Christmas spirit.

“We got 400 Christmas trees donated to us yesterday,” Siobhan Bolinger said, a Smiling Hill Farm employee.

She said the farm is taking in the pine donations as a eco-friendly way of getting rid of the tree.

“Our goats will eat the pine needles, strip the bark, and even play on the taller ones,” she said. “The lumber is then used in our firepits.”

She said the evergreens are good for the goats.

“Goats and sheep and all that stuff, they really like Christmas trees,” she said. “It’s a natural dewormer for them, it’s got some minerals and nutrients and stuff in it, so it’s pretty good for them. Not only a treat.”

She said last year more than 700 trees were donated over the course of two weekends.

She said just the other day more than half of that total was donated.

“I’m hoping for a little bit more manageable of a day today,” she said with a laugh as the 2 p.m. donation deadline approached.



