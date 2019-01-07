Falmouth teen publishes book about her recovery from spinal injury

Haley Stark is a 16-year-old junior at Falmouth High School, is interested in majoring in political science, and is also a published author.

“The first time I saw the book I was incredibly proud,” Stark said.

The book, “Tying the Ribbon,” is about the health problems she faced at a younger age.

“When I was 12, I suffered a spinal cord stroke and was completely paralyzed,” she said.

She says the road to recovery has been long, but that it’s paid off in the form of her book.

“I share a lot of personal information in there, but I thought it was important for people to hear.”

Haley said that she wanted to share her story so that people in similar situations can find some comfort.

She said the responses have been overwhelming.

“I put my email in the back of the book so that people could contact me if they need to,” she said. “When I got that first letter, I remember reading it and thinking I just changed one person’s perspective about going through an injury.”

She said that one letter was already a fine accomplishment.

“That one person was enough to make me think it was entirely worth it,” she said.

But the letters and emails haven’t stopped. Now, Stark said she is dreaming even bigger and brighter than before.

“It definitely made me think about my future,” she said. “I think I want to do something with disabilities along with political science … I think getting into law school to fight medical malpractice is now the goal.”

A small portion of the books proceeds will go to the National Spinal Cord Injury Association.



