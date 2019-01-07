‘Accidental discharge’ of bear repellent sickens customers at NH store

NEWINGTON, Maine — Firefighters were called to a local store after a release of bear repellent caused some people to feel ill.

The incident happened at Savers, 2064 Woodbury Avenue late Saturday afternoon. It was quickly dispersed, and a representative of the fire department said there were no injuries.

“It had apparently been donated,” said the firefighter who did not want to use his name. “Savers takes donations. It was in a stockroom and it went off. No one noticed at first. It was an accidental discharge.”



