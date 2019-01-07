January 07, 2019
Midcoast

Maine Maritime Museum offers free admission to federal workers during shutdown

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Maine Maritime Museum boat shop manager Kurt Spiridakis works with South Bristol School eighth-graders as they build cedar and oak skiffs in Bath in this BDN file photo. The museum is offering free admission to federal workers during the partial government shutdown.
By Seth Koenig, BDN Staff

The Maine Maritime Museum in Bath announced Monday it’s offering free admission for federal workers, as well as their immediate families, during the ongoing partial government shutdown.

“We hope to provide an opportunity for entertainment and education during what is surely a difficult time for furloughed workers and their families – a portion of the 15,000-plus federal employees who call Maine home,” said museum Executive Director Amy Lent in a statement.

The museum is offering the free admission through the duration of the shutdown. Congressional Democrats are at odds with President Donald Trump over the budget and the president’s demands that any spending plan include more than $5 billion for a new border wall.


Comments

