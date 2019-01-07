Maine Maritime Museum offers free admission to federal workers during shutdown

The Maine Maritime Museum in Bath announced Monday it’s offering free admission for federal workers, as well as their immediate families, during the ongoing partial government shutdown.

“We hope to provide an opportunity for entertainment and education during what is surely a difficult time for furloughed workers and their families – a portion of the 15,000-plus federal employees who call Maine home,” said museum Executive Director Amy Lent in a statement.

The museum is offering the free admission through the duration of the shutdown. Congressional Democrats are at odds with President Donald Trump over the budget and the president’s demands that any spending plan include more than $5 billion for a new border wall.