Maine man faces 125 charges in connection to midcoast burglary spree

A Thomaston man faces 125 charges in Knox County stemming from a theft and burglary spree he allegedly committed over three years in the midcoast region.

Joshua L. Vandine, 38, is being held at the Knox County Jail on $50,000 cash bail following his initial court appearance Friday.

Vandine is charged with 40 counts of burglary, 45 counts of theft by unauthorized taking, 38 counts of criminal mischief, along with one count of illegal possession of a firearm and one count of burglary of a motor vehicle, according to court documents.

Vandine was initially arrested in March of last year, on a charge of burglary and possession of a stolen gun. At the time Maine State Police said Vandine was suspected of stealing from storage units across several midcoast counties since 2016. Police were able to fill two U-Haul trucks with allegedly stolen items found in Vandine’s home at the time of his arrest. Among the items were antiques, chainsaws, tools, coins, toys, clothing, and hunting and fishing equipment.

The gap of time between his arrest and the new charges in Knox County was due to the ongoing investigation and the number of charges ultimately brought against Vandine, Assistant District Attorney Christopher Fernald said.

The only other criminal charges lodged against Vandine in the midcoast are two theft by unauthorized taking charges filed in Wiscasset District Court in early 2018, according to a court clerk.

Fernald said it is too early to say what amount of restitution Vandine is facing if found guilty on the 125 charges. Not all of the alleged victims have been contacted yet, and the state is still trying to determine what items allegedly stolen by Vandine have been recovered, Fernald said.