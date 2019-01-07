Wallagrass town manager charged with OUI in Madawaska

MADAWASKA, Maine — Madawaska police charged the town manager of Wallagrass with operating under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 27.

Officer Ryan Albert of the Madawaska Police Department reported stopping a 2018 Jeep for speeding at about 11:30 p.m. that day as the 30-year-old driver, Lana Voisine of Wallagrass, was leaving the American Legion in Madawaska.

During the traffic stop, Albert suspected Voisine might have been under the influence and conducted a field sobriety test. Albert determined that Voisine was under the influence, and transported her to the police department to administer an intoxilyzer test, according to Madawaska police Chief Ross DuBois.

Dubois said the test showed Voisine had a 0.19 blood alcohol content — more than double the legal limit of 0.08 for someone to drive.

Police charged Voisine with operating under the influence of alcohol and released her.

When reached Monday morning, Voisine declined to comment without first speaking to her attorney.

She is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 6.

This was originally published in the Fiddlehead Focus.