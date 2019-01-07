Houlton still searching for next town manager

HOULTON, Maine — The town is still searching for the right candidate to become Houlton’s next municipal leader.

Council chairman Jane Torres said Thursday that the board received 21 applications for the vacant position.

“We carefully vetted them in order to decide on those to be interviewed,” she said. “There are some good prospects and we feel confident that our new town manager will be someone from those interviews. The process should be completed soon.”

The board waited to start its review of applicants until after the new councilors were elected to the group in November.

William MacDonald abruptly resigned as town manager on post Sept. 4, less than nine months into the job. MacDonald was hired by the council on Nov. 6, 2017, and started with the town on Nov. 28, 2017.

After his resignation, selectmen appointed Cathy O’Leary, town clerk and assistant town manager, to serve as the interim town manager.

“We are still working through the process,” O’Leary said Thursday. “Hopefully it’s getting closer.”

This was originally published in The County.

