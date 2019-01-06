Boy rescued from deep hole in Waterville

Emergency responders in Waterville say a boy was rescued after falling into a deep, narrow hole while walking on a recreational trail.

Dias Greene, 15, of Waterville was exploring the South End Island Trail in Waterville on Saturday morning when he slipped into a hole created by the uprooting of a large tree. The Morning Sentinel reports Dias had a cell phone and called 911 around 11 a.m., prompting Waterville firefighters and others to respond.

Firefighters were able to pull Dias from underneath the tree using webbing straps that were placed around him. He was free within minutes, stunned and favoring an injured ankle.

Dias’ friend watched as the rescue took place. Dias’ mother says Dias is expected to be fine. Cold temperatures were a concern on Saturday.



