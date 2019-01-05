UMaine football head coach picks Mike Ryan as defensive coordinator

ORONO, Maine –- University of Maine head coach Nick Charlton on Saturday announced that he has appointed Mike Ryan as the Black Bears’ defensive coordinator.

“I am beyond excited to be the defensive coordinator at UMaine and to have the opportunity to continue to build on the standard that we have set these past few years,” Ryan said in a release. “I look forward to working with our returning players and hope to provide some continuity and allow them to continue to grow in our system.”

Ryan replaces Corey Hetherman, who left UMaine to become the defensive coordinator at James Madison University.

Ryan has been a member of the UMaine staff for five years and was instrumental in helping shape its top-ranked rush defense this season. The Black Bears allowed only 79.2 yards per game during their Colonial Athletic Association and NCAA Football Championship Subdivision final four run.

“Mike has been a vital coach on staff for five years at our university and has helped bring in our national success,” Charlton said. “Coordinating our “Black Hole” is a great privilege at the University of Maine. Mike will uphold that tradition and more.”

Ryan, who served as the Black Bears’ linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator in 2018, helped UMaine rank among the top five in the CAA in third-down percentage (28.4), red-zone defense (78.7) and scoring defense (23.4 ppg). The inside linebacker unit provided the pressure to help the Black Bears lead the league in sacks (3.36 per game), tackles for loss (8.4) and turnovers gained (31).

Ryan, who will continue to coach the linebackers, has served as UMaine’s recruiting coordinator from 2016-2018.

After joining the Black Bears in 2014 as a defensive line assistant coach, Ryan went on to coach the outside linebackers in 2015 before being promoted to recruiting coordinator and inside linebackers coach in the summer of 2016.

After spending a year working with the outside linebackers, Ryan focused on the inside ’backers and also coordinated the recruiting efforts behind the process of signing UMaine’s highly touted incoming class of 15 newcomers and three transfers.

Ryan joined the UMaine staff after spending three years as a defensive assistant at Trinity College. There, Ryan mentored three all-conference selections and helped lead the team to an undefeated 2012 NESCAC championship season.

Prior to his time a Trinity, Ryan served as a defensive assistant with the safeties at Bates College in Lewiston.

The 2011 graduate of the University of Connecticut, spent three seasons as a student assistant with the Huskies where he worked with the defensive line and inside linebackers. During his time at UConn, the program made three bowl appearances.

Ryan earned his bachelor of science in coaching and administration from UConn in 2011. He played the 2006 season at Salve Regina University before transferring to UConn.



