Bangor boys hockey team defeats Brewer in ‘Fill the Alfond’ game

ORONO, Maine — The undefeated Bangor High School hockey team was having a hard time solving Brewer’s effective defensive zone coverage on Saturday night. The Witches did a nice job getting limiting Bangor’s high-percentage scoring chances by congregating in front of their net.

But Nick Boudreau’s power-play goal with 5:48 left in the middle period triggered a flurry of three goals in a span of 4 minutes, 22 seconds to break the game open as the Rams posted a 7-2 victory in the annual “Fill the Alfond” game at the University of Maine’s Alfond Arena.

Class A Bangor improved to 6-0 while Class B Brewer fell to 1-6, including two losses to their Penobscot River rival.

In front of a sizeable and enthusiastic crowd, senior center Boudreau registered a hat trick and senior winger Josh Sherwood and junior winger David Brown each scored two goals. Justin Henry finished with nine saves.

Senior Trey Baker scored both Brewer goals and goalies Tyler St. Lawrence and Cody Munroe combined for 25 saves.

Sherwood snapped a 1-1 tie with a nice individual effort with 23 seconds left in the first period before Boudreau made it 3-1, Brown scored 3:34 later and Sherwood capped the spree 48 seconds later.

The superior and more experienced Rams carried the play throughout the game and the Witches had few scoring opportunities as they focused on the defensive aspect of the game.

Brown opened the scoring just 1:44 into the game off a pass from Boudreau. Boudreau stickhandled out of the corner to the left of St. Lawrence and found Brown all alone in the middle of the low slot.

Brown had time to look up and snap a wrister past St. Lawrence’s glove.

Baker tied it up at the 9:49 mark with a strange goal.

He sprinted toward the Bangor net in a one-on-one with a Bangor defenseman, who pushed him off the puck. However, the puck kept rolling toward the net and trickled between Henry’s pads.

Sherwood restored the lead with a scintillating rush down the right wing. He darted across the front of the net, beat St. Lawrence to the far post and flipped it home.

The Witches continued to frustrate the Rams in the second period but the Bangor got some breathing room on the power play.

Freshman Daniel McCarthy circled the Brewer net and slipped the puck to the Boudreau in the left circle and Boudreau sailed a wrist shot into the upper, short-side corner past St. Lawrence.

Henry came up with his best save of the evening moments later when he flashed across to the far post to get his blocker on a shot by Baker, who was set up nicely by Kevin Moreau.

Just after that save, the Rams made it 4-1 when Brown tipped Anthony Caccese’s low shot from the point past St. Lawrence.

Sherwood capped the scoring with a nifty move after corralling loose puck and a neat in-tight finish as he roofed it.

Boudreau sandwiched two third-period goals around Baker’s second.



