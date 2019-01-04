A Maine field hockey club is sending two teams to national competition

Two teams from the Waterville-based Maine Majestix field hockey club program qualified for the National Indoor Championships at USA National Indoor regional qualifiers held last weekend at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.

The Majestix Under-19 team won its regional and advanced to the National Indoor Championships Feb. 22-24 in Richmond, Virginia.

The Under-16 team finished fifth and the top eight teams in the 16-team fields qualified for the nationals. The teams are from all six New England states and New York.

The Under-16s will move on to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, playing March 1-3 in the nationals.

Colby College field hockey coach Kelly Terwilliger is the owner and the head coach of the Majestix.

The Under-19s featured Skowhegan senior midfielder-forward Maliea Kelso, who was chosen Miss Maine Field Hockey last fall, and teammates Lizzie York and Bhreagh Kennedy, along with Kaitlyn Smith, Autumn Littlefield and Emily Crowell of Messalonskee High in Oakland; Winthrop’s Moriah Hajduk, Lawrence High of Fairfield’s Lexi Lewis, Belfast’s Brooke Richards and Mt. Blue of Farmington’s Brooke Bolduc.

York was one of the five finalists for Miss Maine Field Hockey.

Kelso will attend Northeastern University in Boston next fall, defender York is headed to Hofstra University and Littlefield is going to Boston College. Kennedy, who is a junior, has verbally committed to attend the University of Maine in 2020.

Lewis, Crowell, Richards and Bolduc are also juniors while the others are seniors.

Belfast put four players on the Under-16 team in Grace Hall, Sarah and Emily Woods and Chelsea Gaiero. They were joined by Lawrence’s Emma Poulin and Haylei Niles, Mt. Blue’s Kelsey Dorman, Skowhegan’s Hannah McKenney and Messalonskee’s Abby Breznyak.



