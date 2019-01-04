Maine news you need to know for Friday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 30s throughout the state today.

–Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order Thursday, putting in motion the process to implement a Medicaid expansion law that Maine voters approved in 2017. The move fulfills a campaign promise but does not address the previous administration’s concerns about how to implement a sustainable funding mechanism for expanded eligibility into the future.

–One of Mills’ assertions in her inaugural address Wednesday night was that she would bring back the Children’s Cabinet after years of inactivity.

The Cabinet was first established in 1995 under then-Gov. Angus King, but went dormant during the tenure of Gov. Paul LePage. It’s a panel of department heads who meet regularly to focus on issues facing Maine children, but it’s effectiveness over the years has been unclear.

–Despite recently being rebuffed by state environmental regulators, ardent opponents of a land-based salmon farm in Belfast plan to continue their opposition in multiple venues. “This project is an imposition of the kind you read about somewhere else,” project opponent Paul Bernacki said. “I’m going to devote however much time in the next year necessary to drive these people away. I don’t care. I’m going to go full time.”

–A hearing on Sharon Carrillo’s petition to have her marriage to Julio Carrillo annulled will be rescheduled after he did not appear in court Thursday. The couple both face murder charges related to the February 2018 beating death of the 10-year-old girl. The annulment petition alleges that Julio was still legally married to another woman when he married Sharon in 2015.

–Landlocked alewives were discovered in the Hancock County pond this fall as biologists used live-capture nets to study fish there. The alewives, which cannot get into Beech Hill by natural means, could have a negative and long-lasting impact on the pond’s salmon and lake trout fisheries.

–Police were investigating a student’s report that a classmate intended to shoot up one of the city’s schools. But it turned out to be a false report, and Ellsworth police have charged the student with making a false report and creating a false public alarm.

–In Ellsworth this weekend, it’s Fogtown Brewing’s first anniversary at their cozy and cool Ellsworth brewery, and there’s a party there on Friday featuring lots of great local bands including the Fremont Street String Band, Beach Trash and Curtis Russet. Also on Friday in Ellsworth, Maine’s number one comedian Bob Marley does an encore show at the Grand Theatre at 7 p.m. Here’s what else is going on.

In other news…

Maine

Maine had longer, more frequent power outages per customer than any other state in 2017

Peru man arrested in connection with New Year’s Day murders

Skowhegan police search for stabbing suspect believed armed and dangerous

Bangor

Students to pay fines for hosting parties Orono 19-year-old attended before she died

Bangor, Orono voters will choose their new state rep. March 12

A century ago, about 1 percent of Bangor died from the flu in three months

Business

Most construction firms plan to hire in 2019, but worker shortage persists

Bangor’s Bagel Central announces new owner

Feds will now allow flood insurance sales during shutdown

Politics

On his first day in office, Jared Golden faces ‘manufactured crisis’

Senate passes bill to avert shutdown, undercutting Trump’s border wall demands

Golden, Pingree split as US House elects Pelosi as speaker again

Opinion

Millinocket’s redevelopment marathon

One retiree’s resolution: Do more of what I love

Republicans face test of character with Mills’ nominations

Sports

Bangor fighter set to battle for another mixed martial arts title belt

Defending ‘A’ North champion Hampden Academy girls basketball team starts strong despite inexperience

Husson women’s basketball must overcome injuries in quest for fourth straight NAC championship

