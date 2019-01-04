Police identify Dover-Foxcroft man discovered dead in front of his home

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — The Dover-Foxcroft Police Department released the identity of a town resident whose body was discovered on his front porch by a neighbor on New Year’s Day, after apparently being there for days.

A post on the department Facebook page Friday sought assistance in locating the family of 77-year-old Clifford James Brown. “Please help us locate Mr. Brown’s family. We have tried everything we can think of to talk to someone without any luck. He most recently moved from Monmouth, Maine. He was believed to have lived in the Portland, Maine area at one time. This was according to a friend,” the post reads.

A later post said police had located a family member.

Brown’s body was discovered on his front porch by a neighbor on New Year’s Day, Dover-Foxcroft Police Chief Ryan Reardon said Jan. 2. Reardon said a neighbor noticed the driveway had not been plowed and stopped by the property to check in. “He found the elderly gentleman frozen with the keys in the front door above his head,” the chief said. “He had been there for a few days.”

“There is nothing overly suspicious at this point,” Reardon said at the time. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta was investigating a cause of death, he said.

WABI reports that Brown is believed to have not been in in contact with his family for quite some time and police believe they had been estranged. He is believed to have been living alone in the Steadman’s Landing Road home for more than a year.



