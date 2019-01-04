Plow truck slides into school bus in Bristol

A plow truck slid into a school bus on Foster Road in Bristol the morning of Thursday, Jan. 3, but there were no injuries and only minor damage in the low-speed collision.

Darryl Leroy, of Jefferson, was driving the school bus south on Foster Road, toward Bristol Consolidated School, with 27 children on board, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Alan Shea. Mitchell Holmes was driving a plow truck north. Holmes drives for O.W. Holmes Inc., the town’s snow plowing contractor.

Holmes was coming around a bend of the “very narrow” road when the truck slid and struck the front wheel of the bus, Shea said. The impact pushed the bus off the road and into a tree.

One child was transported to the hospital as a precaution and was released, according to Shea.

The rest of the students boarded another bus and continued to school, where they were assessed by emergency medical services and the school nurse, according to a letter from BCS Principal Jennifer Ribeiro to parents.

“The driver did everything within his ability to avoid the plow truck,” Ribeiro said in the letter. “Fortunately both vehicles were traveling at a very low rate of speed.” The school bus involved was No. 55.

There was no damage to the truck and only minor damage, such as a bent bumper, to the school bus, Shea said. The bus was driven from the scene.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Bristol Fire Department and First Responders at 8:06 a.m. The Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also responded.



