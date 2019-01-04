January 04, 2019
Skowhegan police search for stabbing suspect believed armed and dangerous

Christopher Monroe
Christopher Monroe
By CBS 13

Police in Skowhegan say they’re looking for a stabbing suspect who they consider armed and dangerous.

Police say there was an incident on New Year’s Day involving 32-year-old Christopher Monroe.

Officers were called to Alder Street for a report of an assault.

The victim, a 29-year-old man from Norridgewock, had multiple stab wounds to his neck and chest and needed surgery.

Monroe was last seen leaving an Alder Street residence with a woman in a red Chrysler Town and Country van.

If anyone knows of Monroe’s whereabouts, please contact Skowhegan Police Detective Michael Bachelder at 207-474-6908 or your local, county or state law enforcement agencies.

If you see Monroe do not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

 


Comments

