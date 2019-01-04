January 04, 2019
Man who died in North Anson fire identified

Courtesy of Maine State Police
William Bloom died in his North Anson home Thursday morning.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

The state fire marshal’s office said the man who died in his North Anson home Thursday morning was 63-year-old William Bloom.

Bloom was found dead in his kitchen after a fire began in his North Maine Street home in the early morning hours of Jan. 3, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Investigators said the accidental fire began when combustibles, which were located too close to an electric heater, caught aflame, according to McCausland.


