Man who died in North Anson fire identified

The state fire marshal’s office said the man who died in his North Anson home Thursday morning was 63-year-old William Bloom.

Bloom was found dead in his kitchen after a fire began in his North Maine Street home in the early morning hours of Jan. 3, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

[Man dies in North Anson fire]

Investigators said the accidental fire began when combustibles, which were located too close to an electric heater, caught aflame, according to McCausland.

Admin API