January 03, 2019
Weather Latest News | Janet Mills | Marissa Kennedy | Spanish Flu | Boston Celtics
Weather

Fast-moving snowstorm sweeps across Maine

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A car makes its way up Forest Avenue in the snow, Dec. 17, 2018.
The Associated Press
Updated:

A morning snowstorm created a messy commute in Maine and New Hampshire.

Greater Bangor and the coastline are expected to get between 3 and 5 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service station in Caribou. Snowfall is predicted to accumulate between 2 and 4 inches from midcoast and southern Maine, including Portland, according to the weather service station in Gray.

The storm, which started early in the morning, was forecast to be over by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The bulk of the snow was expected to fall during the morning commute.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like