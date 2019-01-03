High school swimming results for Dec. 28, 2018

Swimming
HIGH SCHOOL
At Bath YMCA
Morse Invitational 2018
Ellsworth boys 252, Cony 250, Brunswick 198, Morse 168
200 Medley Relay: 1, Ellsworth ‘A’ Pelletier, Partridge, Holmes, Scheff), 1:40.11. 2, Morse ‘A’ (Willertz, Marco, Johnson, Gurney), 1:42.32. 3, Brunswick ‘A’ (Bartone, Pratt, Yost, Tucker), 1:55.39. 4, Cony ‘B’ (Biasuz, Flannery, Awley, Farkas), 2:13.60. 5, Brunswick ‘B’ (Holt, Engstrom, Levy, Holt), 2:25.85.
200 Freestyle: 1, Hill, Sean, ELLS, 1:51.91. 2, Willertz, Evan, Morse, 1:53.99. 3, Markosian, Beckett, ELLS, 2:03.63. 4, Parker, Cade, CONY,
2:07.19. 5, Hennin, Oscar, Morse, 2:45.97. 6, Montrucchio, Matteo, CONY, 3:18.47.
200 IM: 1, Pelletier, Sam J, ELLS, 2:08.45. 2, Biasuz, Gabriel, CONY, 2:47.34.
50 Freestyle: 1, Berry, Nathaniel, CONY, 21.57. 2, Johnson, Brandon, Morse, 22.42. 3, Bartone, Nicco, BRUNS, 22.80. 4, Yost, Matt, BRUNS, 23.41. 5, Gurney, Alex, Morse, 24.03. 6, Partridge, Nick, ELLS, 24.52.
100 Butterfly: 1, Yost, Matt, BRUNS, 55.88. 2, Marco, Dominic, Morse, 56.48. 3, Richardson, Caleb, CONY, 1:03.39. 4, Mills, Jacob, CONY,
1:06.36. 5, Pratt, Josh, BRUNS, 1:27.52.
100 Freestyle: 1, Holmes, Camden M, ELLS, 48.89. 2, Johnson, Brandon, Morse, 51.02. 3, Scheff, Henry, ELLS, 53.65. 4, Gurney, Alex, Morse, 54.05. 5, Parker, Cade, CONY, 54.96. 6, Tucker, Chris, BRUNS, 1:00.10.
500 Freestyle: 1, Holmes, Camden M, ELLS, 5:27.52.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Morse ‘A’ (Gurney, Willertz, Marco, Johnson), 1:33.25. 2, Ellsworth ‘A’ (Markosian, Nelson, Partridge, Hill), 1:41.77. 3, Cony ‘A’ (Richardson, Awley, Biasuz, Serino), 1:53.76. 4, Brunswick ‘A’ (Kousky, Matthews, Trapp, Holt), 2:16.74.
100 Backstroke: 1, Berry, Nathaniel, CONY, 55.08. 2, Pelletier, Sam, ELLS, 55.91. 3, Willertz, Evan, Morse, 57.12. 4, Scheff, Henry, ELLS,
1:00.63. 5, Levy, Nathan, BRUNS, 1:12.83. 6, Mills, Jacob, CONY, 1:12.98.
100 Breaststroke: 1, Bartone, Nicco, BRUNS, 1:03.04. 2, Partridge, Nick, ELLS, 1:03.34. 3, Marco, Dominic, Morse, 1:06.03. 4, Richardson,
Caleb, CONY, 1:17.04. 5, Tucker, Chris, BRUNS, 1:17.06. 6, Nelson, Calvin, ELLS, 1:17.66
400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Ellsworth ‘A’ (Hill, Scheff, Pelletier, Holmes), 3:24.98. 2, Cony ‘A’ (Awley, Parker, Mills, Berry), 3:48.84. 3, Brunswick ‘A’ (Yost, Levy, Pratt, Bartone), 4:02.39.
Cony girls 368, Morse 305, Brunswick 221, Ellsworth 163
200 Medley Relay: 1, Morse ‘A’ (Martin, Harper, Harper, Warner), 1:52.11. 2, Cony ‘A’ (Guadalupi, Dinkel, Low, Thomas), 1:52.87. 3, Ellsworth ‘A’ (Clarke, MacPherson, Barry, Nelson), 2:00.40. 4, Brunswick ‘A’ (Hartnett, Tycz, Thom, Palmer), 2:19.93. 5, Morse ‘B’ (Young, Cunningham, Jung, Myers), 2:23.88. 6, Brunswick ‘B’ (Chavoustie, White, Plourde, Pantaz), 2:33.27.
200 Freestyle: 1, Thomas, Emma, CONY, 2:03.20. 2, Morse, Alex, BRUNS, 2:06.82. 3, Clarke, Ellie, ELLS, 2:11.62. 4, Nelson, Miriam, ELLS, 2:14.50. 5, Crosby, Emma, CONY, 2:19.79. 6, Moseley, Kristen, ELLS, 2:20.54.
200 IM: 1, Harper, Haily, Morse, 2:12.27. 2, Low, Gabby, CONY, 2:17.45. 3, Allee, Leah, CONY, 2:39.31. 4, Levesque, Emma, CONY, 2:57.99.
50 Freestyle: 1, Martin, Ella, Morse, 24.80. 2, Guadalupi, Cecilia, CONY, 24.84. 3,Clarke, Ellie, ELLS, 27.54. 4, MacPherson, Caitlin, ELLS, 27.69. 5, Palmer, Mallory, BRUNS, 28.88. 6, Young, Delaney, Morse, 29.75.
100 Butterfly: 1, Harper, Olivia, Morse-ME, 57.20. 2, Low, Gabby, CONY, 1:00.44. 3, Dinkel, Lunden, CONY, 1:11.02. 4, Crosby, Emma, CONY,
1:11.38. 5, Henderson, Morgan, CONY, 1:17.58. 6, Cunningham, Olivia, Morse, 1:19.97.
100 Freestyle: 1, Martin, Ella, Morse, 55.53. 2, Thomas, Emma, CONY, 59.15. 3, Nelson, Miriam, ELLS, 1:01.53. 4, Chavoustie, Laura, BRUNS, 1:04.07. 5, Palmer, Mallory, BRUNS, 1:04.67. 6, Tycz, Ella, BRUNS, 1:05.32.
500 Freestyle: 1, Guadalupi, Cecilia, CONY, 5:26.05. 2, Barry, Kristy, ELLS, 5:47.79. 3, MacPherson, Caitlin, ELLS, 6:07.48. 4, Levesque, Emma, CONY, 6:55.58. 5, Cook-Wheeler, Sarah, CONY, 7:27.80.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Morse ‘A’ (Martin, Warner, Harper, Harper), 1:43.78. 2, Cony ‘A’ (Thomas, Guadalupi, Dinkel, Lunden, Low), 1:45.51.
3, Ellsworth ‘A’ (Nelson, Moseley, MacPherson, Clarke), 1:52.42. 4, Cony ‘B’ (Allee, Rodrigue, Raymond-Ayer, Crosby), 2:04.85. 5, Morse ‘C’ (Cunningham, Jung, Hennin, Young), 2:09.17. 6, Brunswick ‘A’ (Thom, Pantaz, White, Kousky), 2:11.79.
100 Backstroke: 1, Harper, Olivia, Morse, 58.42. 2, Barry, Kristy, ELLS, 1:04.37. 3, Morse, Alex, BRUNS, 1:05.21. 4, Henderson, Morgan, CONY, 1:12.96. 5, Aube, Macy, CONY, 1:17.08. 6, Warner, Emma, Morse, 1:18.84.
100 Breaststroke: 1, Harper, Haily, Morse, 1:08.26. 2, Dinkel, Lunden, CONY, 1:11.52. 3, Allee, Leah, CONY, 1:21.75. 4, Cunningham, Olivia, Morse, 1:23.76. 5, Moseley, Kristen, ELLS, 1:25.29. 6,Chavoustie, Laura, BRUNS, 1:31.22.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Brunswick ‘A’ (Palmer, Hartnett, Chavoustie, Morse), 4:21.39. 2, Cony ‘A’ (Crosby, Henderson, Aube, Levesque), 4:34.57. 3, Morse ‘A’ (Young, Jung, Hennin, Berkowitz), 5:04.81. 4, Cony ‘B’ (Cook-Wheeler, Rodrigue, Daly, Nutakki), 5:25.03.
