January 03, 2019
Portland Latest News | Gov. Janet Mills | Marissa Kennedy | Tanker Crash | Bagel Central
Portland

Two arrested on drug charges in Scarborough

Scarborough Police Department | BDN
Scarborough Police Department | BDN
Andrew Flanders, 44, of North Yarmouth, and 26-year-old Tyler “Sosa” Smith, 26, of Gorham.
By CBS 13

Police searched a home in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon and arrested two men on drug charges.

Police say they arrested 26-year-old Tyler “Sosa” Smith of Gorham and 44-year-old Andrew Flanders of North Yarmouth.

Smith was charged with aggravated trafficking (fentanyl).

Flanders was charged with illegal possession of drugs (fentanyl) and illegal possession of drugs (Xanax).

Police say Flanders was arrested after officers witnessed a drug deal at the home.

Police say they also seized 28 grams of fentanyl, 11 grams of a synthetic hallucinogen and $4,000 in cash from the home.

Police say more charges could be coming.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like