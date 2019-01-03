Two arrested on drug charges in Scarborough

Police searched a home in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon and arrested two men on drug charges.

Police say they arrested 26-year-old Tyler “Sosa” Smith of Gorham and 44-year-old Andrew Flanders of North Yarmouth.

Smith was charged with aggravated trafficking (fentanyl).

Flanders was charged with illegal possession of drugs (fentanyl) and illegal possession of drugs (Xanax).

Police say Flanders was arrested after officers witnessed a drug deal at the home.

Police say they also seized 28 grams of fentanyl, 11 grams of a synthetic hallucinogen and $4,000 in cash from the home.

Police say more charges could be coming.

