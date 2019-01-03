Portland launches group to wrangle waterfront development

Maine’s largest city has assembled a group to address working waterfront issues in the city during a development moratorium.

Portland is in the midst of an expansion moratorium on its central waterfront zone, which the City Council approved Dec. 17. The moratorium applies to non-marine uses, and is designed to give the city time to wrangle with waterfront access and congestion issues that have plagued fishermen in the city.

[There’s new hope for Mainers fighting to save working waterfronts]

The city’s new waterfront working group will take on those concerns. It includes three lobstermen, two community members and five others who represent industries such as local restaurants and marinas.

City Manager Jon Jennings says the group will help the city “ensure the working waterfront exists for all future generations.” He says it’ll give the city time to develop new policies.



Admin API