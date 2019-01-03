Bank of America in Portland robbed

Portland police and the FBI are searching for the suspect in a Thursday morning robbery at the Bank of America in downtown Portland.

The suspect entered the bank at 1 City Center just after 11 a.m. and handed a teller a note demanding cash, according to Portland police Lt. Robert Martin.

The suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash, and was last seen in Portland’s Monument Square, Martin said.

Martin described the suspect as a white man, who was wearing a tan jacket with a black liner and collar, a gray balaclava, olive green knit cap, and sunglasses. The man was also carrying a backpack with black straps, Martin said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575.

