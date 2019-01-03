Husband does not show up, delaying annulment hearing for couple accused of killing Marissa Kennedy

WISCASSET, Maine — An annulment hearing for the Stockton Springs mother accused of beating her daughter, Marissa Kennedy, to death last year with her husband has been continued because her spouse was not present, according to her attorney.

Sharon Carrillo, 34, is seeking to get her marriage to Julio Carrillo, 52, annulled because he was allegedly married to another woman at the time of the couple’s marriage, according to her attorney Christopher MacLean.

A final hearing on the annulment was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Wiscasset District Court, but around 3:45 p.m., after a meeting between the couple’s attorneys and Judge Barbara Raimondi, it was announced that the hearing had been continued to a yet-to-be-determined date.

Julio Carrillo was not present Thursday, and his attorney did not have the authority to go forward without talking with his client, according to MacLean.

“I really have no explanation other than Julio and his counsel weren’t prepared to go forward today,” MacLean said. “It’s a little bit inexplicable and frustrating.”

Sharon Carrillo and Julio Carrillo are both charged with depraved indifference murder following Marissa’s death in February 2018 at their Stockton Springs home. The child allegedly suffered months of physical abuse on a daily basis leading up to her death.

The couple has been incarcerated at the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset since their arrest. A trial is expected to begin later this year. Last April, both individuals pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

Sharon and Julio Carrillo were married July 18, 2015 in New Windsor, New York, according to the petition for an annulment filed by MacLean.

In May, Sharon Carrillo gave birth to the couple’s third child while incarcerated. Their two sons — Luis and Emmie — were ages 1 and 2 when the Carrillos were arrested. Julio’s parents, Julio Carrillo Sr. and Carmen Carrillo, have received court approval to become foster parents for all three children, including newborn Nicholas, said Julio Carrillo’s lawyer, Darrick X. Banda of Augusta.

MacLean said his client is looking forward to having her marriage to Julio Carrillo annulled so she can return to using her maiden name. He said he does not anticipate the annulment having much effect on the criminal trial.

Depraved indifference murder differs from a standard murder charge in that jurors will be instructed by the judge at the end of the trial to decide if the defendant should be convicted of murder or criminally negligent manslaughter.

If convicted of murder, Sharon and Julio Carrillo each face a sentence of 25 years to life in prison. If convicted of criminally negligent manslaughter, they face up to 30 years in prison.

Admin API