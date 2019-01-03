Bangor, Orono voters will choose their new state rep. March 12

The polls will be open March 12 so voters in parts of Bangor and Orono can choose a new representative to the Maine House.

Gov. Janet Mills and Secretary of State Matt Dunlap on Thursday set that as the date for a special election to fill the Maine House seat vacated by Aaron Frey, who was elected attorney general last month.

[Will new attorney general be fair? Ask former President George W. Bush]

Local party committees have to choose their nominees for the House District 124 seat by Jan. 18, according to an announcement from Dunlap’s office. Democrats Sarah Nichols, who is chair of the Bangor City Council, and Joe Perry, a former legislator and Bangor city councilor, have already announced their plans to seek their party’s nomination.

[2 Democrats, including Bangor’s council chair, announce bids in special House race]

Nonparty candidates can run by obtaining the signatures of at least 50 registered voters who live in the House District. Those signatures must be certified by local clerks and are also due to the Secretary of State’s office by Jan. 18.

District 124 covers a portion of Bangor that includes the tree streets along with a small section of Orono.

Admin API