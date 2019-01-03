Massachusetts woman dies in Aroostook crash

A Massachusetts woman died in a two-car crash in Orient midday Thursday, Jan. 3, according to state police.

Darlene Williams, 69, of Charlton City, Massachusetts, was driving onto U.S Route 1 from Beaver Brook Road in her 2006 Kia Sorento, and David Gardner, 72, of Patten was driving north on Route 1 in his 2004 International trailer-truck, according to a Thursday evening news release from Maine State Police.

“All indications are that Williams failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of Gardner,” the release states.

Police said Gardner tried to stop but was unable to because of the snow-covered road. He then struck the driver’s side of Williams’ car. Williams was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene, and Gardner was taken to Houlton Regional Hospital to be examined despite not suffering visible injuries in the crash, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

