BikeMaine generated $742,000 for the economy with 2018 Aroostook County ride

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The 2018 BikeMaine tour through Aroostook County generated an estimated $742,000 for the economy, according to the Bicycle Coalition of Maine.

Last September, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine ran its sixth annual BikeMaine tour through central Aroostook County and the St. John Valley with 450 cyclists who paid for the organized tour, food and lodging.

According to the coalition, last year’s more than 300-mile ride generated $742,000 for the statewide economy, including $455,000 spent by riders and $287,000 spent by the coalition on event logistics such as food.

To feed riders on the weeklong event, the coalition purchases food and works with local organizations to prepare meals, with a requirement of getting 70 percent of the food from producers within 70 miles.

“BikeMaine continues to fulfill its mission of using bicycle tourism as an economic development tool for Maine,” Ride Director MaryBeth Luce said in a press release.

“As much as possible, food — the event’s single largest expense — is purchased from Maine farmers, lobstermen, and growers, highlighting Maine products and local services,” Luce said.

This was originally published in The County.

