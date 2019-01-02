January 02, 2019
Weak storm could make for slippery Thursday morning commute

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
A truck drives over lightly snow-covered roads in Auburn in this AP file photo. CBS 13 senior meteorologist Charlie Lopresti is forecasting a weak storm Thursday morning that might just cause enough snow to make slippery morning commutes.
By CBS 13

Maine’s next weak weathermaker should bring another round of light snow Thursday.

While not a big storm, it’s probably enough for some slippery travel.

The storm is expected to move in around 2 a.m. Thursday and begin to move out Thursday afternoon.

It’s looking like a general 1-3 inches in southern Maine on Thursday, with up to five inches of snow in the midcoast up through Bangor.

Friday will be one of the best days this week.

Bright skies and mild temperatures are expected to end the work week.

However, a storm on Saturday may come close enough to Maine to bring a wintry mix and rain.

CBS 13 has your full forecast here.

 


