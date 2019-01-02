Weak storm could make for slippery Thursday morning commute

Maine’s next weak weathermaker should bring another round of light snow Thursday.

While not a big storm, it’s probably enough for some slippery travel.

The storm is expected to move in around 2 a.m. Thursday and begin to move out Thursday afternoon.

It’s looking like a general 1-3 inches in southern Maine on Thursday, with up to five inches of snow in the midcoast up through Bangor.

Another round of light snow should arrive for the morning commute Thursday. Accumulations look light, but probably enough for slippery travel in #Maine pic.twitter.com/N7hoQUwueN — Charlie Lopresti (@CharlieWGME) January 1, 2019

Friday will be one of the best days this week.

Bright skies and mild temperatures are expected to end the work week.

However, a storm on Saturday may come close enough to Maine to bring a wintry mix and rain.

CBS 13 has your full forecast here.