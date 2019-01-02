Watch live: Janet Mills is sworn in as Maine’s 75th governor

Updated:
Democrat Janet Mills will be sworn in today as Maine’s 75th governor. The 71-year-old from a prominent Farmington family becomes Maine’s first female governor. Watch the swearing-in and her inaugural speech here.
Michael Shepherd
January 2, 20196:48 pm
.@JanetMillsforME comes into her inaugural ceremony to cheers alongside Chief Justice Leigh Saufley of the state's high court and Adjutant General Douglas Farnham. #mepolitics
— Michael Shepherd (@mikeshepherdME) January 2, 2019
Michael Shepherd
January 2, 20196:45 pm
Mills spokesman Scott Ogden said more than 3,000 people are at tonight’s inaugural ceremony, which is about the same size of the crowd that Gov. Paul LePage drew at his second inaugural in 2015.
Robert Long
January 2, 20196:43 pm
We just received this message via email about the widow of a former BDN employee:
Jo McAlary is thrilled to be able to attend the inauguration of the first female governor Janet Mills. McAlary is 95 years old and a Maine resident since 1936
Michael Shepherd
January 2, 20196:35 pm
The pomp and circumstance in the inaugural ceremony started on Wednesday afternoon, when both chambers of the Legislature convened to go through a series of actions that effectively serve as an official alert to Mills that she is being sworn in, although she probably knows that already.
Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, just arrived back in the auditorium at the Augusta Civic Center to complete that duty and inform the crowd that Mills “will attend forthwith.” The crowd laughed.
Robert Long
January 2, 20196:21 pm
The only former governors in attendance are Democrats John Baldacci, Joseph Brennan and Kenneth Curtis.
Robert Long
January 2, 20196:14 pm
We recently looked at Paul LePage’s first inaugural address. Click here to see how he did in achieving the goals he laid out in 2011.
Robert Long
January 2, 20196:12 pm
The last inauguration of a Maine governor occurred on Jan. 7, 2015, when Republican Gov. Paul LePage took the oath for his second term. Click here to read about what he said.
Robert Long
January 2, 20196:10 pm
After four years of Republican majorities in the Maine Senate, Democrats won control of the upper chamber in November. For that reason, Sen. Troy Jackson of Allagash, a Democrat, will have the honor of leading the ceremony as Senate president.
Natalie Williams
January 2, 20196:02 pm
Democrat Janet Mills will be sworn in today as Maine's 75th governor. The 71-year-old from a prominent Skowhegan area family becomes Maine's first woman governor.
Robert Long
January 2, 20195:50 pm
The Statler and Waldorf of Maine TV News?
Ready to go at Augusta Civic Center for inauguration of Janet Mills— Don Carrigan’s 12th, my 10th! #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/wwARFv7DSw
— Pat Callaghan (@PatCallaghan6) January 2, 2019
Robert Long
January 2, 20195:48 pm
.@JanetMillsforME, always thinking of others. Her inauguration is minutes away and she is at her desk in the Blaine House writing thank you notes to the staff of her transition team. What an honor to be a part of this. #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/WHJrnVG7h5
— Scott Ogden (@swogden10) January 2, 2019
Robert Long
January 2, 20195:20 pm
Former Gov. John Baldacci, the last Democrat to serve as governor, is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Departing Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican, does not plan to attend.
Robert Long
January 2, 20195:18 pm
Doors opened at 4:30 p.m. and people are arriving for the inauguration. Music will continue until shortly before 6 p.m., when members of the Legislature will begin a procession. After lawmakers, Maine Supreme Judicial Court justices, Cabinet nominees and other distinguished guests take their places, the oath of office will be administered at roughly 7 p.m. After she is sworn in, Gov. Janet Mills will give her inaugural address.
