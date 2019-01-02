Community rallies to help family who lost home, pets and gifts in Christmas fire

YORK, Maine — Christmas Day, so often a time of happiness and good cheer, was “the worst day of my life” for Nicole Porter — the day that fire ripped through her home, killing two very beloved dogs, destroying all the unopened presents for her 10-year-old son and leaving them essentially homeless.

And yet, in the week since, she and her family have been touched by the “absolutely phenomenal” outpouring of support from the community. York Beach, York Village and Ogunquit firefighters have donated gift cards to get them on their feet, and friends and community members alike have contributed to a Go Fund Me campaign started by her brother.

“It has restored my faith in humanity,” she said.

Porter, her husband Matthew and her son Caleb were visiting her family in Auburn when crews responded to the Old Quarry Road home they rented around 3 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the flames were through the roof, said York Beach Assistant Chief Corey Hathorne.

[Waterboro man accused of assaulting girlfriend, child on Christmas]

The cause of the fire is to date undetermined while fire officials work to eliminate possible accidental reasons, said York Village Deputy Fire Chief Dave Apgar, the investigator.

Inside were the family’s two beloved dogs, Timber, a Labrador/Shar-Pei mix and a rescue dog from a Georgia puppy mill; and Bella, a Lab who was almost 10 and had been with Porter since she was a puppy. Porter said they were the only thing on her mind all the way down to York that afternoon. She knew they had died. Her ex-husband rushed to her house after she texted him about the fire, and he saw them.

“But they’re still my babies,” she said. “They were the only thing I could think about.”

One of the most heartfelt moments for her came when she learned the extent to which firefighters worked to save her dogs. “They were giving them mouth-to-mouth trying to resuscitate them. Those guys went above and beyond for my family and my pets. I have the utmost respect for them,” she said.

But that’s not all they did. In the days after the fire, both fire departments gave the family gift cards for clothes and food to get them started, and York Beach Fire Department provided department T-shirts. Ogunquit Fire Department was first on scene, and firefighters there, too, have provided assistance.

[Man who died in Acton fire identified]

The family lost pretty much everything, and they did not have renters’ insurance. After the fire was determined to be completely extinguished, they went back to collect what they could and assess the situation. Her father’s urn was charred but otherwise fine. The jewelry box with her parents’ wedding rings also survived, as did a hope chest her father gave her just before he passed away. “So I felt like dad was with us,” Porter said. But everything else was destroyed.

Help has come from many different quarters. Her husband is a tow truck driver, and the “brotherhood” of drivers from a three-state region have banded together to provide household goods. Her mother works at Marden’s in Lewiston, and the store put out a donation box for the hometown girl from Auburn.

And people have contributed more than $4,000 toward a $7,500 goal on Go Fund Me to help the family with the initial expense of moving into a new rental in Somersworth, New Hampshire, as well as for furniture and other essentials that they’ll need.

“People have really helped us, and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it,” she said. “So we’re able to make the best of a terrible situation.”

[Saco man flees four-car crash scene naked, police say]

Porter said Caleb in the past week has been mature beyond his years. On Christmas Day, her mother wanted him to stay with her in Auburn. “But he’s almost 11. He knows. There was no way he was going to stay. He was just as worried as the rest of us about the dogs. In a lot of ways, he has been handling it better than we are.”

And she’s philosophical about Timber and Bella. “I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. They never felt pain, and they knew love their entire lives. They were meant to go. But they’ll find their way back to us. They may not come back the same way they were, but they’ll find us again.”