Tanker carrying 9,500 gallons of heating oil engulfed in flames after Belgrade crash

A fuel delivery truck carrying 9,500 gallons of heating oil collided with another vehicle in Belgrade before becoming engulfed in flames, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened on Route 27, and smoke from the crash site can be seen for miles.

Route 27 near Christy’s Country Store is currently closed, according to CBS affiliate WGME.

McCausland said both drivers were injured, and they have been taken to an Augusta hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Maine State Police | BDN Maine State Police | BDN

A number of fire departments have responded to the fire.

McCausland said crews are allowing the fuel to burn at the crash site, and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection has arrived at the site.

McCausland said the road will be closed for the rest of the morning, and drivers should seek alternate routes.

This story will be updated.