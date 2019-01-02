Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Courtesy of Northern Light AR Gould Hospital Courtesy of Northern Light AR Gould Hospital

–Just minutes after the New Year’s countdown and ball drop, Maine’s first baby of 2019 arrived at 12:09 a.m. in Aroostook County.

Named Karly, the baby was born to parents Danielle Doyle and Kyle Williams of Houlton at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle. Weighing in 8 pounds, 1 ounce, the baby has received a “clean bill of health.”

Julia Bayly | BDN Julia Bayly | BDN

–When Alex Zetterman takes a moment from mending fences on the hilltop of his St. Agatha farm and looks out at his view over Long Lake, he’s a happy man.

“I’m blessed,” Zetterman, 27, said. “There are some bad days, but I really love farming.”

Zetterman is among the new breed of young farmers that are bucking national trends here in Maine, where — counter to other states — the age of farmers is dropping.

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

–Scott Bryson, who has managed Bagel Central for 18 years, took over as owner of the downtown Bangor restaurant on New Year’s Day. After buying the business from Sonya Eldridge, Bryson said customers should find things pretty much the way they always have.

Sarah Walker Caron | BDN Sarah Walker Caron | BDN

–Often referred to as “the sunshine vitamin,” vitamin D is created by the human body when directly exposed to ultraviolet light. Yet many people are not creating enough, especially during the winter, when days are short and sunlight is weak.

Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

–Homesteaders often look toward a simple, sustainable lifestyle to escape the stress of the modern world. Simple doesn’t necessarily mean technology-free — when used wisely, technology can help simplify and optimize your homesteading experience.

Sandy Oliver | BDN Sandy Oliver | BDN

–After all the sweets and rich cooking of the holidays, we particularly welcome clear, bright vegetable flavors. And pretty wonderful things happen when you cook up onion, green pepper, and celery all together then add garlic, tomatoes, and tomato sauce, the whole thing seasoned to taste with red pepper or Tabasco sauce.

For us in Maine, it is like a meal-long trip to New Orleans.

In other news …

Maine

Maine 2018 highway fatalities among lowest in 60 years

New Year’s storm dumps snow on northern Maine, hits coast with high winds

Investigation underway after device with camera lens found in women’s locker room at Bates

Politics

Former Maine secretary of state takes over as Pentagon spokesman

LePage pardons former state lawmaker of felony-level drug trafficking conviction

Departure of Trump’s GOP critics in Senate leaves a void

Opinion

US troop withdrawal from Syria weakens US

Instead of resolutions, try New Year’s ‘firsts’

Focus for 2019: How we get there from here

Sports

UMaine men’s hockey team finally returns home, faces Colorado College

UMaine women’s basketball team hosts rival New Hampshire in America East opener

Spurs score 46 in third to race past Celtics

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.