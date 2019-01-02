Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state.
Aroostook hospital welcomes Maine’s first baby of 2019
–Just minutes after the New Year’s countdown and ball drop, Maine’s first baby of 2019 arrived at 12:09 a.m. in Aroostook County.
Named Karly, the baby was born to parents Danielle Doyle and Kyle Williams of Houlton at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle. Weighing in 8 pounds, 1 ounce, the baby has received a “clean bill of health.”
Young St. Agatha farmer happiest on his land
–When Alex Zetterman takes a moment from mending fences on the hilltop of his St. Agatha farm and looks out at his view over Long Lake, he’s a happy man.
“I’m blessed,” Zetterman, 27, said. “There are some bad days, but I really love farming.”
Zetterman is among the new breed of young farmers that are bucking national trends here in Maine, where — counter to other states — the age of farmers is dropping.
A Bangor breakfast mainstay has a new owner
–Scott Bryson, who has managed Bagel Central for 18 years, took over as owner of the downtown Bangor restaurant on New Year’s Day. After buying the business from Sonya Eldridge, Bryson said customers should find things pretty much the way they always have.
Are you getting enough Vitamin D? Try these natural sources
–Often referred to as “the sunshine vitamin,” vitamin D is created by the human body when directly exposed to ultraviolet light. Yet many people are not creating enough, especially during the winter, when days are short and sunlight is weak.
6 awesome apps for homesteaders
–Homesteaders often look toward a simple, sustainable lifestyle to escape the stress of the modern world. Simple doesn’t necessarily mean technology-free — when used wisely, technology can help simplify and optimize your homesteading experience.
Make this: A Creole-style sauce to go with all your meals
–After all the sweets and rich cooking of the holidays, we particularly welcome clear, bright vegetable flavors. And pretty wonderful things happen when you cook up onion, green pepper, and celery all together then add garlic, tomatoes, and tomato sauce, the whole thing seasoned to taste with red pepper or Tabasco sauce.
For us in Maine, it is like a meal-long trip to New Orleans.
Maine
Maine 2018 highway fatalities among lowest in 60 years
New Year’s storm dumps snow on northern Maine, hits coast with high winds
Investigation underway after device with camera lens found in women’s locker room at Bates
Politics
Former Maine secretary of state takes over as Pentagon spokesman
LePage pardons former state lawmaker of felony-level drug trafficking conviction
Departure of Trump’s GOP critics in Senate leaves a void
Opinion
US troop withdrawal from Syria weakens US
Instead of resolutions, try New Year’s ‘firsts’
Focus for 2019: How we get there from here
Sports
UMaine men’s hockey team finally returns home, faces Colorado College
UMaine women’s basketball team hosts rival New Hampshire in America East opener
Spurs score 46 in third to race past Celtics
